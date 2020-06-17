Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By KeyCorp

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.