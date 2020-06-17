Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.36). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GME. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in GameStop by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

