Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised by Analyst

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

