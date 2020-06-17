Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

CHS stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

