Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Issued By Northcoast Research

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIG. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $614.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer bought 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

