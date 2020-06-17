Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.38.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

