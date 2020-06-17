Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Issued By KeyCorp

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.85. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

