Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Lifted by KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLL. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.18. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $244.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.79 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 266.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

