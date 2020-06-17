Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $838.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.26. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

