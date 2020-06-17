Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Boosted by Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OC stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
