Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Boosted by Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OC. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of OC stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

