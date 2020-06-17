Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Shares of MGY opened at $6.24 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

