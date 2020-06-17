Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.01). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.56 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.