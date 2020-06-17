Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.80. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $2,759,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.