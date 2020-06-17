Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Shares of PE stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

