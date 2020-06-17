Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.10 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

