Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.10). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $20.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 497.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

