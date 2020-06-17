Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GSBC opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 41,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

