Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

