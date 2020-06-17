Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Draftkings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Draftkings’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cannonball Research began coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Draftkings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.57 on Monday. Draftkings has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

