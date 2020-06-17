Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 446.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in CarMax by 658.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

