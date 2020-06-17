Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) & Community Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:CIBN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Provident Financial pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 14.25% 5.63% 0.63% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $56.89 million 1.78 $4.42 million $0.58 23.50 Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.62 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.25%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.