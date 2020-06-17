Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $16.09, approximately 2,526,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 626,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Provention Bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market cap of $746.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

