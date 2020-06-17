Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) versus FutureWorld (NASDAQ:FWDG) Head-To-Head Review

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

85.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and FutureWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -103.21% -56.14% FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and FutureWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $230,000.00 1,920.45 -$77.19 million ($2.98) -5.40 FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FutureWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and FutureWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 90.06%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than FutureWorld.

Volatility & Risk

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureWorld has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats FutureWorld on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

FutureWorld Company Profile

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.