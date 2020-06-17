Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.79, 14,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,163,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 109.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 736,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

