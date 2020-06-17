PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.39.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$9.52 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$19.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1484266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

