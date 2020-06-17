Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

NYSE POR opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $4,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

