PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of POL stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

