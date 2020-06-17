Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Polarityte alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Polarityte and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarityte 0 2 3 0 2.60 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Polarityte presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 277.62%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Polarityte’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Polarityte and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarityte -1,561.72% -157.30% -116.60% Halozyme Therapeutics -48.75% -48.92% -17.36%

Volatility & Risk

Polarityte has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polarityte and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarityte $5.65 million 9.74 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.39 Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 16.29 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -47.02

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Polarityte. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polarityte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Polarityte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Polarityte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Polarityte on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.