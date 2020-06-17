Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

