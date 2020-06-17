Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.44.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.