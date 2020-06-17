PIXEL Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $492,013.93 and approximately $1.04 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,513.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.44 or 0.02527279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00657573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.