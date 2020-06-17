Piper Sandler Weighs in on AbbVie Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2020 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $96.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

