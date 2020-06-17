Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

