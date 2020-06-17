Piper Sandler Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

