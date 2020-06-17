Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. B. Riley Financial (NYSE:RILY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $124.78 million 9.13 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -6.72 B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 0.86 $81.61 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -15.18% -19.36% -12.34% B. Riley Financial 12.52% -1.09% -0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 1 11 0 2.92 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phreesia beats B. Riley Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

