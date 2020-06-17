Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

TSE:PEY opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of $351.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

