Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Survey

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 7 6 0 2.46 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.35, indicating a potential upside of 33.81%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.68 $50.20 million $0.30 20.80 Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 1.01 $9.52 million N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas -132.38% 0.82% 0.62% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.44% 13.49% 13.47%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

