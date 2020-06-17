PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.82, approximately 1,214,395 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,890,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PMT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $326,528. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

