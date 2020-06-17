Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 120 ($1.53). Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.85).

BBOX opened at GBX 147.30 ($1.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.60 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.36.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($24,640.45).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

