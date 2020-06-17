Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Telecom plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom plus (LON:TEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.18). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap dropped their price target on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($17.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.10) on Monday. Telecom plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 907 ($11.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.17). The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.68.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

