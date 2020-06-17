Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

IDOX (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 45.40 ($0.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 million and a PE ratio of -113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.24. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.60).

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX (LON:IDOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDOX will post 480 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.