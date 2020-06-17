PayPie (PPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,009.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $697,583.11 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.01849448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00174140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00113822 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

