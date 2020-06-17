Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading 13.2% Higher

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 3,874,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,040,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pareteum by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pareteum by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

