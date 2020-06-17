PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,848,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $55,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Guggenheim raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

PAGS opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

