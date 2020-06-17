PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of PACCAR worth $60,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 15.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

