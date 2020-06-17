Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 42,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,236,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

