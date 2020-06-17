Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) versus IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Financial Survey

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.47 $1.94 million N/A N/A IF Bancorp $30.89 million 1.86 $3.56 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 10.81% 3.24% 0.54% IF Bancorp 12.18% 4.93% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

