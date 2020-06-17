Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Oracle stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 79,144 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 655,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

