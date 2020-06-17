Oppenheimer Weighs in on HEXO Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for HEXO in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.62.

HEXO stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 546.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HEXO by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

