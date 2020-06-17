Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfenex in a research report issued on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 95.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

