Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $3,090,664.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Verint Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

